Reese Jansa in South Bend, IN to compete at First Tee National Championship

Toledo-bound golfer playing against nation’s best at Notre Dame
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, IN (Dakota News Now) -Reese Jansa got a look at her new campus today in Toledo where she will play collegiate golf for the Rockets of Jenny Collucio who used to be head coach at USF. Reese will play a practice round tomorrow at Notre Dame and then compete for 3 days with 23 others in the First Tee National Championship. The top 24 boys will also play for a title as well.

The 2-time State “AA” champion Jansa wrapped up a great final 2 years with her Harrisburg Tigers by also helping them win the team title.

