Third person pleads not guilty to kidnap, carjacking in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A third person accused of kidnapping an FBI employee and taking his car in South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Lourdes Bonilla made her initial appearance before federal Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann last Friday when she entered the plea to kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Twenty-four-year-old Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto and 27-year-old Deyvin Morales also pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

According to the indictment, the defendants kidnapped an FBI victim specialist while he was working near Red Shirt on May 6. They are accused of taking the victim’s car by force and showing a rifle during the crime.

