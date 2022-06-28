Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Warm today, hot and humid tomorrow

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll keep the mostly clear sky. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s and lower 100s with dew points in the 50s to low 60s. We’ll need to watch for the potential of any heat alerts being issued for Wednesday. A cold front will spark a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms very late in the day Wednesday heading into Wednesday night. Right now, there’s a Marginal risk of severe weather across parts of northern and central South Dakota for Wednesday evening and night. Some strong wind gusts will be the main concern as storms roll through.

After Wednesday, rain chances remain sparse throughout the rest of the extended forecast but there are isolated to widely scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms over the Fourth of July holiday. Despite that, chances are low and it looks to remain mostly dry through most of the holiday weekend. Highs cool back into the upper 70s to mid 80s to begin the holiday weekend but will climb back into the 80s and 90s for the second half of the holiday weekend and the Fourth itself.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Car crash
1 killed, 4 hurt in Gregory County crash
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

Latest News

(KEVN)
South Dakota legislative leaders aim for more laws around abortion in special session
Summer heat Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe in the summer heat
Prayer in public schools has been a heavily debated topic in America for years now. Today the...
Local school responds to SCOTUS ruling in prayer case
Local school responds to SCOTUS ruling in prayer case