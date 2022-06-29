Avera Medical Minute
Canaries at Sioux City to play the Explorers

Jabari Henry helps Birds beat X’s in Sioux City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries, led by their 2 Allstars Jabari Henry and Ozzie Martinez started a mid-week series in Sioux City Tuesday night against the Explorers.

Gavin LaValley’s RBI double got the Birds on the board in the 4th inning. They fell behind 3-1 before Henry stepped to the plate to face a new pitcher with 2 runners on base in the 7th inning. He took the first pitch well over the left field fence for his 16th HR. He now has 45 RBI’s as well and it proved to be the game-winning hit as the Canaries won 4-3 to improve to 14-27. The same two teams play Wednesday and Thursday in Sioux City before the Birds head to Cleburne.

