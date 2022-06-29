Events, parking, street closures for Independence Day Celebration at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Independence Day Celebration at Falls Park will feature a variety of events.

On July 4, 2022, the Independence Day Celebration at Falls Park will feature a free lunch for the first 3,000 attendees, live music and entertainment, as well as a 5K fun run/walk and a parade down Phillips Avenue, according to a press release from the city.

The event schedule for the celebration includes:

· 7:30 a.m.—Fun/Run Walk check-in for registered participants near Falls Overlook Café. Registration is closed, but additional participants can still participate however will not receive a T-shirt. No pets allowed.

· 8 a.m.—Fun Run/Walk begins near Falls Overlook Café.

· 10 a.m.— Parade will begin at 13th Street and will travel down Phillips Avenue to Falls Park. Online registration is closed; however, walk-up entries will be accepted at the corner of 11th Street and First Avenue beginning at 8:15 a.m.

· 11 a.m.—Picnic with a free lunch (all-beef hot dog, chips, and water) will be served for the first 3,000 people in attendance on the north side of Falls Park.

· 11 a.m.—Municipal Band will perform a concert on the north side of Falls Park.

· 12 noon—Mogen’s Heroes will perform near the Falls Park Visitor Information Center.

For more information about all of the day’s festivities, including maps of the parade route and available parking, go to visit SiouxFalls.Org/July4.

Street closures during the event

Please be advised of street closures for the parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. near 13th Street and Phillips Avenue and travel down Phillips Avenue past Falls Park. Before the parade begins, attendees can access Falls Park from the east by Weber Avenue or the west by Phillips Avenue. Phillips Avenue will close at 9:40 a.m. Between 10:15 and 11 a.m., parking lots at Falls Park will not be accessible, as the parade route will force the closure of Falls Park Drive at Weber Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at Falls Park before 10 a.m.

Several blocks of First Avenue, 12th Street, and 13th Street will close at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 4 for parade staging. Phillips Avenue will close starting at approximately 9:40 a.m., and all east/west streets from 13th Street to Falls Park also will be closed at Phillips Avenue during this timeframe. Streets will reopen as soon as the parade is finished around 11 a.m. Those traveling east/west through downtown on July 4 should use 14th Street.

Parking during the event

ADA parking will be available at the City parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue. People movers will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 12 noon on the west side of Falls Park along Phillips Avenue for those needing assistance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.