Haudenschild appreciates the support at Huset’s Speedway

High Bank Nationals winner had big payday Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday was a memorable night for Sheldon Haudenschild at Huset’s Speedway.

He came into the final night of the High Bank Nationals hoping to get his momentum back and win the $100,000 first prize. He came into the 4 days at Huset’s having won 5 of the last 9 Outlaws races. But he was in 6th place with just 3 laps to go when he started making some astonishing moves that would have made Doug Wolfgang proud... He roared back for the win and afterwards talked about how important the fans were to his success that night.

The $100,000 winner said, ”Just thankful for all of these fans who showed up and supported this event. Without you guys it’s not possible and the money wouldn’t be able to happen without the fans showing up in the stands and the guys watching on Dirt Vision so just thankful for everybody that supports this sport.”

He’s also excited for next June when it will be a 4-day event at Huset’s and the winner will receive the largest check in Outlaws history, $250,000.

