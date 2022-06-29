Avera Medical Minute
Heart Walk event raises life-saving funds for heart health

American Heart Association
American Heart Association(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Heart Association is spreading awareness, raising funds, and supporting physical and mental health survivors with the Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk event.

The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk returns to Sioux Falls on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 8 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a one-mile or three-mile walk in Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. To register or download the Heart Walk mobile app, visit SouthDakotaHeartWalk.Org.

The funds raised go towards research, advocacy, CPR training, and promoting better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality, according to a press release from the American Heart Association.

Participants can follow and share in the festivities through the event hashtag, #SoDakHeartWalk.

About the event and sponsors

The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.

The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is locally sponsored by Avera Heart Hospital, First Premier Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, K & J Trucking, Lawrence & Schiller, KELO TV, Argus Leader Media, KTWB, and Midco.

Visit www.Heart.org to learn more.

