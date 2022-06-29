A Hot and Windy Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be a hot day across the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Thankfully, the humidity won’t be too bad, but it will still feel like the low to mid 100s across most of the region this afternoon. It will also be windy. We could see wind gusts in between 30 and 45 mph this afternoon with the windiest conditions in the south. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for the southeastern part of the region. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of south central South Dakota and northern Nebraska during that time for a high risk of fire danger.

The Storm Prediction Center has a level one marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday for nearly the entire area with the exception of the southeastern counties. Hail and strong winds would be the main threats, and the timing would look to be from 5 p.m. through potentially sunrise Thursday. There’s not much moisture available so we’ll have to see if we can get any storms to develop. Thursday and most of Friday will be quiet and cooler with highs in the 80s and 90s Thursday, falling to the 80s for everyone Friday.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday through Tuesday. It’s not going to be raining a lot over the holiday weekend, but you may need to be prepared to dodge a few raindrops from time to time.

