Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she’ll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts.

She’ll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected.

A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

