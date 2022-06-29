Avera Medical Minute
Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she’ll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts.

She’ll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected.

A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

