LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

4th of July fireworks mgn.
4th of July fireworks mgn.(Kalyanashis Chakraborty / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July is fast approaching, and several communities and organizations are preparing to host festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Below is a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations in some of the larger communities in the region.

Aberdeen: July 4 - Wylie Park 4th of July Celebration

*Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Storybook Land; fireworks begin at dusk

Brookings: July 4 - Uncle Sam Jam

*Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Swiftel Center; fireworks begin at dusk

Huron: Independence Day Celebration

*Community parade begins at 10:30 a.m.; fireworks over Ravine Lake and Lake Byron begin at 10 p.m.

Madison: July 4 - Fireworks Display

*Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on north shore of Lake Herman

Pierre/Fort Pierre: July 3-4- 4th of July Rodeo, Stanley County Fairgrounds

*Fort Pierre 4th of July Parade- July 4 at 10 a.m.

*Fort Pierre fireworks display- July 4 following rodeo events at fairgrounds

Sioux Falls: Friday, July 1: Greatest Fireworks Show, Catfish Bay Water Ski Park at dusk

Saturday, July 2: Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs at Washington Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.; fireworks show to follow

Several events on July 4, including:

8 a.m.: Fun Run/Walk begins near Falls Overlook Cafe (registration at 7:30 a.m.)

10 a.m.: Downtown 4th of July Parade

11 a.m.: Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs on north side of Falls Park

11 a.m.: Picnic with free lunch for first 3,000 people at Falls Park

12 p.m.: Mogen’s Heroes perform at Falls Park

Fireworks show at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds; events begins at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Watertown: Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Display

*Parade begins at 2 p.m. downtown; fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Anza Soccer Complex

Vermillion: July 4 - Vermillion Fireworks Show

*Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. north of the Bluffs Golf Course

Yankton: July 4 - City of Yankton Fireworks Show

*Fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. at the Meridian Bridge

Have any event you’d like added to the list? Email news@dakotanewsnow.com.

