Milbank Elementary student wins Doodle for Google Student Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A talented Milbank, SD-based student could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Google is announcing the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by....”.

Kinley VanHoorn, daughter of Phil and Jessica VanHoorn and a 5th grader from Milbank Elementary in Milbank, won with her Doodle, “Laundry Break”. In a press release from the school, Kinley said her picture represents things that help her to relax and avoid getting anxious or stressed. The “G” is found in the vines of the house plant; “oo” in the washer and dryer; “g” in the books on the bookshelf; “l” as the shape of the picture frame on the wall; and “e” in the cats tail. Having a calming atmosphere, doing laundry, reading, and Kinley’s cat are all things that she uses to care for herself.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package for the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Kinley’s Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. Family and Staff from Milbank Elementary helped Kinley celebrate during a surprise announcement, reads the release.

How to vote for your favorite doodle

Visit Doodles.Google.com anytime from July 7- July 12 to cast your vote. The public vote will determine Five National Finalists, one in each grade group. Google will announce these five National Finalists in July, one of whom will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

If you have any questions or would like to speak with a Google representative, please send an email to doodleforgoogle22@google.com.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.