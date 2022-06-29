Nebraska student visiting every community in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner is visiting all 310 communities in South Dakota. He’s already covered over 200 so far, and made his way to Aberdeen Wednesday.

Varner is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2020, he decided to visit every community in Nebraska. In 2021, he covered Iowa. Now, he’s making his way through the Mount Rushmore State.

Varner documents his travels in each state on Facebook and publishes them in a book titled Wandermore. Anyone who donates at least $5.00 to Varner’s travels will have their name printed in the back of the book.

It will take six total trips from Omaha to South Dakota to cover every community. Varner uses technology to find the most efficient routes.

”This computer program we use shows us the fastest route between each town. It’s really cool. So, you plug in all 60 towns and it will actually tell you the shortest route between each,” said Varner.

While in each community, Varner uses recommendations to figure out what attractions to visit to get the best experience.

”So, we’ve got our whole itinerary planned out already. We made a post, I think it was two or three weeks ago, and we just ask people what there is to do in different towns and stuff,” said Varner.

The hospitality is something Varner says he appreciates.

“Like the whole Midwest-nice thing, it’s been really cool to see between the three states. Everyone is super kind to us. Everyone we meet and talk to like, ‘Oh yeah we’re visiting all the towns in South Dakota’ and they’re like ‘Oh, well you should eat at this place and you should check this out.’ They’re just really kind and give us suggestions and different things like that,” said Varner.

When visiting Aberdeen Wednesday, Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal stopped at the Circus Sports Bar and Grill for wings, took a look at the Dacotah Prairie Museum, strolled through downtown and made their way to Storybook Land to walk the Yellow Brick Road.

”I like the downtown. I think it’s a cool, vibey area. I like this idea of Storybook Land, kind of an amusement park feel, which is cool and something Omaha kind of lacks. I’m excited to see what else this town has to offer,” said McGonigal.

Varner says he likes learning interesting facts about each community, like how Frank L. Baum lived in Aberdeen before writing the Wizard of Oz.

“Just like the creator of the Wizard of Oz being present here in Aberdeen for awhile. That’s pretty cool. You wouldn’t expect him to be from South Dakota or even have any relation to this part of the country,” said Varner.

Varner will take one more trip to South Dakota to cover areas near Rapid City from July 5th to July 10th. He plans to finish his travels through South Dakota with a celebration in his last stop: Yankton.

