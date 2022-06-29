New pop-up bookstore aims to help with literacy in the Sioux Falls area

Avera Medical Minute
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy has been helping people both young and old learn and improve their reading skills for many years.

The non-profit is now helping more people than ever with its new pop-up bookstore in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We were approached to see if we would want to have this store downtown and we said yes that would be great. We love our bookstore in the Western Mall. It’s vibrant and fun but the opportunity to be downtown where we can have a whole new audience of people was something we couldn’t really pass up,” REACH Director Paige Carda said.

The pop-up shop along with REACH Literacy’s main location sells donated books to help fund the group’s public literacy programs.

“There is about 6% of our population in South Dakota that would be classified as low-literate. That’s 16,000 people who don’t have the same advantages I do to be able to read support their family and be a better part of the community,” Carda said.

The bookstores don’t just aim to help kids improve their reading as many adults need assistance as well.

“We have a large population of folks who English might be a second language so we really focus on folks who want to master the language or get better at the language. We have some great teachers for that and a lot of dedicated volunteers,” Carda said.

The pop-up bookstore is located in the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls and is open Thursday - Saturday until the end of July.

