Possible impact from Roe v. Wade on Tribal Nations

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because Native American tribes are sovereign nations questions have arose on whether or not abortion services will be offered on Native land

Charon Asetoyer is the CEO for the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center located on the Yankton Sioux Reservation.

She is highly doubtful tribes will be offering abortion services, despite speculation that they could.

“They could override and open clinics. I don’t think it’s going to happen on reservations, it’s very political,” said Charon Asetoyer, CEO, Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center.

She says the Supreme Court ruling will make it five times as difficult for many indigenous women to access to these procedures and believes it could also make adoption within tribes harder.

“The Indian Child Welfare Act was put together to try and keep children within the community so within that law they made adoption from outside of the tribe difficult,” said Asetoyer.

She wants to know what legislators have planned to assist tribal communities moving forward.

“The state can’t just put children up for sale and basically I want to know what Noem is saying and what her solution is,” said Asetoyer.

Governor Kristi Noem addressed this during an interview with the host of GMA3 - ABC’s mid-day news program.

“We do have some unique challenges in South Dakota, and a lot of rural areas. We have nine Native American Tribes that are really challenged in this area. So, partnering with them in new ways will be very important to do this,’ said Governor Kristi Noem.

These topics will likely be addressed in the upcoming special legislative session.

