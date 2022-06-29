Avera Medical Minute
Realignment of veterans’ healthcare facilities on hold

For many years, local veterans groups and community leaders have fought to keep the VA hospital...
VA hospital in Hot Springs (file)(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now.

Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities. That means the VA Hospital in Hot Springs will remain open.

The commission was considering moving VA medical services from Hot Springs to Rapid City. Those programs include inpatient and outpatient care, nursing home and rehabilitation services.

The senators are choosing not to confirm appointees to the commission. Rounds says that means the commission will expire and not have enough time to review recommendations.

