Renowned ballet dancers to perform in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ballet dancers are in town for South Dakota Ballet’s annual residency and gala performance at the Washington Pavilion.

As part of the residency, young dancers from across the state are participating in a 10-day clinic and preparing to perform alongside professional artists in this week’s gala.

South Dakota ballet was started back in 2019. Organizers say they hope to inspire, empower and educate the community.

To purchase tickets visit the Washington Pavilion website.

