SAM public transport service now ends at 3 p.m. on Saturdays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SAM public transport has had to cut their Saturday service short due to a lack of drivers.

Beginning Saturday, July 2, 2022, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will end SAM On-Demand, Paratransit, and Crosstown route services at 3 p.m. for Saturdays only, according to a press release from the company.

If you are interested in working for SAM, visit SiouxFalls.Org/SAM.

