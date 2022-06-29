SF East and Brandon Valley play in battle of top legion teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley started the night with a 19-6 record as they traveled to Sioux Falls for a big legion match-up with 20-7 SF East at Harmodon Park.

Both teams now have 20 wins after a wild game that had Brandon Valley make several rallies before breaking a 9-9 tie in top of the 7th with the game-winning run. 10-9 was the final for the visitors.

