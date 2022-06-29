Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls City Football Club looks for 5th win in 6 games to start initial season

City falls to Fury for 2nd loss of season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls City FC women’s soccer team is off to a terrific start in season number one in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. The had gone 4-1-1 to start the season before Tuesday night’s game at Bob Young Field.

Josie Arduser got the home team on the board first in the 17th minute, but a shot by McKenna Lehman that hit the crossbar was a turning point. The Fury came back to tie the game at half-time and scored 3 times after intermission for a 4-2 win. Taylor Thomas scored the second goal for SFCFC.

