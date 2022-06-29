Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has released the latest update for COVID-19.

In South Dakota, there are currently 53 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since last week, there have been two deaths due to the virus, both patients were senior citizens.

The community spread rate of COVID-19 is still listed as “high” for the majority of the state, meaning there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. Currently, there are over 3,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

study published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine shared findings that supported natural immunity providing greater protection from COVID infection than multiple vaccinations.

However, getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a safer and more dependable way to build immunity to COVID-19 than getting sick with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

