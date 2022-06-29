South Dakota Department of Labor website experiencing outage

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Labor’s job search website has been down for several days due to an issue with an external vendor, officials say.

The department’s SDWORKS jobs database, along with the virtual labor market information system, has been out-of-service since Sunday. There was no timeline provided for when the site might resume functioning.

Officials say this outage does not affect the reemployment assistance program. Claimants may continue to file claims, request weekly payments and receive weekly benefits if eligible.

Anyone seeking job search assistance from the Department of Labor is asked to contact their local office until the site is restored.

