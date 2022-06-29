Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Labor website experiencing outage

South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota Department of Labor logo(South Dakota Dept. of Labor)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Labor’s job search website has been down for several days due to an issue with an external vendor, officials say.

The department’s SDWORKS jobs database, along with the virtual labor market information system, has been out-of-service since Sunday. There was no timeline provided for when the site might resume functioning.

Officials say this outage does not affect the reemployment assistance program. Claimants may continue to file claims, request weekly payments and receive weekly benefits if eligible.

Anyone seeking job search assistance from the Department of Labor is asked to contact their local office until the site is restored.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Young man robbed Sioux Falls business at gunpoint, no injuries reported
Police Lights
Police: Brookings man in custody after injury hit-and-run
Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, file photo. Gov. Kristi Noem tabbed Vargo to...
Noem appoints Vargo to replace ousted Ravnsborg
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
File
Third person pleads not guilty to kidnap, carjacking in South Dakota

Latest News

American Heart Association
Heart Walk event raises life-saving funds for heart health
“There is about 6% of our population in South Dakota that would be classified as low-literate...
New pop-up bookstore aims to help with literacy in the Sioux Falls area
SAM public transport service now ends at 3 p.m. on Saturdays
Wild Wednesday: Rose Hair Tarantula
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Rose Hair Tarantula