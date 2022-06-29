Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration Approval

The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe...
The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood. The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado swept through their city Thursday night. Paige Olson was with her four kids and husband in the basement of their home when the tornado hit her house.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The Declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help 20 counties and two reservations recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred on May 12 in the eastern part of the state, according to a press release from Noem.

“This is good news for those in our state who were impacted by this severe weather,” said Noem. “I appreciate FEMA giving us a response. This means FEMA can start providing assistance in a timely manner.”

Public infrastructure damage assistance will be provided to the counties of Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, and Turner as well as the Flandreau Indian and Lake Traverse Reservations.

FEMA staff members will be arriving soon in the state to help begin the assistance efforts with governmental and certain private-non-profit entities. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management will help coordinate the assistance.

South Dakota still has six open Presidential disaster declarations for other events and is working with FEMA on the recovery process for each of those disasters as well.

You can find the letter requesting the Presidential Disaster Declaration here.

