Start times at some Sioux Falls schools adjusted to offset bus driver shortage

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several elementary schools within the Sioux Falls School District will shift their start and ending times next school year to compensate for an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

A total of seven schools will adjust times, according to community relations coordinator DeeAnn Konrad, though schedules shift at most 20 minutes.

School Bus Inc., the company that contracts bus routes for the school district, has faced a shortage of drivers for several years. Officials say the changes allow fewer drivers to cover more routes. The district considered other options, but decided adjusting start times is the “least disruptive option.”

The following schools will see time changes when students return to school in August, according to Konrad:

  • Hawthorne: 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 20 minutes earlier
  • Lowell: 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 15 minutes later
  • Rosa Parks: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 15 minutes earlier
  • John Harris: 8:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 5 minutes later
  • Cleveland: 8:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 5 minutes later
  • JFK: 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. (previously 7:50 a.m.-2:35 p.m.) – 10 minutes earlier
  • Oscar Howe: 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. (previously 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) – 20 minutes earlier

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

