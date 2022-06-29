Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight...
FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets.(Source: San Jose Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets.

His criminal trial is pending.

Velasquez claims in the civil lawsuit that the man he’s accused of targeting had sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending the day care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Young man robbed Sioux Falls business at gunpoint, no injuries reported
Police Lights
Police: Brookings man in custody after injury hit-and-run
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, file photo. Gov. Kristi Noem tabbed Vargo to...
Noem appoints Vargo to replace ousted Ravnsborg
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera

Latest News

Seth Varner and his friend, Jack McGonigal, stopped in Aberdeen Wednesday as they traveled...
Nebraska student visiting every community in South Dakota
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Cooler for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather