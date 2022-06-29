Vargo holds introductory meeting in new role as Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Vargo held a brief introductory staff meeting after being appointed interim attorney general for South Dakota.

According to a press release from the AG office, Vargo said, “I have faith in the people in this room. I want you to keep doing what you have been doing for the people of this state,” during Wednesday’s meeting at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Center.

This comes after Vargo removed two key Jason Ravnsborg appointees from the office hours after being appointed by Governor Kristi Noem as interim Attorney General. Chief of Staff Tim Bormann and Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director David Natvig were fired from their positions in the office on Tuesday.

In the Wednesday meeting, Vargo invited the remaining staff members to stop by his Pierre office and introduce themselves. He also plans to hold meetings with individuals and office programs throughout the state.

“You know things,” Vargo told staff members. “I want to help you do your jobs by providing you with the resources you need.”

While Vargo serves as the attorney general for the next five months, he is taking a leave of absence from his job as Pennington County State’s Attorney. The press release states that Vargo admitted he doesn’t know all of the issues that the Attorney General’s Office is involved in, but said he can’t wait to get started.

“I am excited to be here,” Vargo said. “I hope to be a better state’s attorney after being here.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.