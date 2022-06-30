Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19 vaccines available for children 5 and under

COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest citizens are now available at DeKalb County health clinics
COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest citizens are now available at DeKalb County health clinics(CBS46)
By Sam Wright
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Near the latter half of June, the CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Health leaders are applauding the approval and say parents should go ahead and speak with their primary care provider to schedule a vaccination appointment. Avera Medical Group’s Regional Director of Clinical Quality Chad Thury, DO, says the sooner the better. Having a full immune response ahead of the cooler months where influenza and COVID can spread more easily will be pivotal. Dr. Thury also expressed his confidence in the vaccine saying, “I think the evidence we’ve seen through COVID vaccinations from children five and older, and even into adults, is they are extremely safe.”

