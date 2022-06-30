Avera Medical Minute
Canton Performing Arts Council prepares for summer entertainment

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Live music will fill the halls of the Performing Arts Center in Canton on July 15. James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash: Live in Concert will lead off with Chris Sandvig at 6:30 p.m. Canton Performing Arts Councilman Daniel Heineman talked about the July performance and what to look out for the rest of the year.

