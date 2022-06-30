Avera Medical Minute
Community partnerships help Lifescape’s art program thrive

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A series of partnerships is giving people at Lifescape more opportunities to express themselves creatively.

This month, we headed over to Lifescape’s Center for the Arts, to see how support from the community and a little creativity can go a long way to make an impact.

“You can make things that you don’t think you are capable of doing and you don’t have to have any special talent to make beautiful art, anyone can do it!”

Jaclyn Laprath is a Lifescape arts intern this summer.

Through Lifescape’s partnership with USD, Jaclyn is helping to provide daily art experiences for adults and children at Lifescape.

“Someday I hope to be a speech-language pathologist but I want to incorporate art into my work so this is a great opportunity to learn how to do that,” said Laprath.

Jamie Richardson is the artistic director at Lifescape’s Center for the Arts. She says having Jaclyn around for the summer is a big help for the program, and the benefits are twofold.

“It also gives us an opportunity to provide some education to these young students and give them more opportunities so they can take these skills and the ways we adapt art and bring art to people with disabilities and take them to different communities and different settings so more and more people are touched by art down the road,” said Richardson.

Richardson believes that art projects have power.

“Focusing on providing the arts as a tool to provide some relief from some of the healthcare issues that people encounter,” she said. The more hands that are able to help with the arts program, the better.

Lifescape also partners with organizations like Citibank, whose employees spent their “Global Community Day” volunteering to help create the unique cement stepping stones.

More information can be found here: https://www.lifescapesd.org/services/services-for-everyone/center-for-the-arts

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

