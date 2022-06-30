Customers can now search before they shop at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced the launch of a new search platform that will enhance their visitors’ shopping experience.

Simon SearchTM is a new and innovative search platform designed to enhance the shopping experience by giving shoppers the ability to research in-stock products available at retailers.

Simon Search allows consumers to quickly determine which stores have the items they want in stock, making the shopping experience even more convenient. The platform will be integrated into the existing Simon app, property websites, and interactive directories.

The retailers participating include Athleta, Aéropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Eddie Bauer, Helzberg Diamonds, JCPenney, Lane Bryant, and Old Navy.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.