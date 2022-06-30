Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Customers can now search before they shop at Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced the launch of a new search platform that will enhance their visitors’ shopping experience.

Simon SearchTM is a new and innovative search platform designed to enhance the shopping experience by giving shoppers the ability to research in-stock products available at retailers.

Simon Search allows consumers to quickly determine which stores have the items they want in stock, making the shopping experience even more convenient. The platform will be integrated into the existing Simon app, property websites, and interactive directories.

The retailers participating include Athleta, Aéropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Eddie Bauer, Helzberg Diamonds, JCPenney, Lane Bryant, and Old Navy.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Defending national champion SC to play South Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon
New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.
Vote for your favorite SculptureWalk piece to become part of permanent collection
COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest citizens are now available at DeKalb County health clinics
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19 vaccines available for children 5 and under