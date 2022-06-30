Doctors protest Sanford Health hosting medical training deadly to animals, alternatives available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine trying to convince Sanford Health to stop using animals in a medical training course—even offering financial assistance with the transition.

“Training standards have moved on as Sanford Health sits idly by,” said John Pippin, MD, FACC, director of academic affairs with the Physicians Committee. “Sanford’s refusal to replace animals for trauma training is detrimental to their trainees and the public.”

Sanford hosts the only remaining Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course in the country that has not transitioned away from animals. The Physicians Committee says in a press release, that using animals in this practice is completely out of step with modern standards of medical training. In fact, among the 385 accredited ATLS programs surveyed in the U.S. and Canada, Sanford’s is the only one still using animals.

Do they think you’re a pig? Efforts to transition Sanford Health away from animal cruelty

The Physicians Committee this morning held a demonstration outside the company’s headquarters. Physician Kerry Foley spoke on the practical problems with translating emergency procedures from pigs to human patients, with billboards surrounding Sanford Health asking, “Do they think you’re a pig?”

Since Sanford Health is facing financial hardships, with a net income dip of 28% in 2021, the Physicians Committee’s sent an email Thursday morning- making an offer of at least $3,000 for the rental of a modern simulator based on human anatomy- the TraumaMan System. The American College of Surgeons, which oversees ATLS courses, has approved the use of TraumaMan for more than 20 years.

Local organizations saving animals by using the modern approach to ATLS

The following South Dakota organizations all teach ATLS without animals: the University of South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Health, the North Dakota Department of Health, Avera McKennan Hospital, the University of North Dakota, the University of South Dakota, and Sanford Health Bismarck.

