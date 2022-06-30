Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Doctors protest Sanford Health hosting medical training deadly to animals, alternatives available

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(kfyr)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine trying to convince Sanford Health to stop using animals in a medical training course—even offering financial assistance with the transition.

“Training standards have moved on as Sanford Health sits idly by,” said John Pippin, MD, FACC, director of academic affairs with the Physicians Committee. “Sanford’s refusal to replace animals for trauma training is detrimental to their trainees and the public.”

Sanford hosts the only remaining Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course in the country that has not transitioned away from animals. The Physicians Committee says in a press release, that using animals in this practice is completely out of step with modern standards of medical training. In fact, among the 385 accredited ATLS programs surveyed in the U.S. and Canada, Sanford’s is the only one still using animals.

Do they think you’re a pig? Efforts to transition Sanford Health away from animal cruelty

The Physicians Committee this morning held a demonstration outside the company’s headquarters. Physician Kerry Foley spoke on the practical problems with translating emergency procedures from pigs to human patients, with billboards surrounding Sanford Health asking, “Do they think you’re a pig?”

Since Sanford Health is facing financial hardships, with a net income dip of 28% in 2021, the Physicians Committee’s sent an email Thursday morning- making an offer of at least $3,000 for the rental of a modern simulator based on human anatomy- the TraumaMan System. The American College of Surgeons, which oversees ATLS courses, has approved the use of TraumaMan for more than 20 years.

Local organizations saving animals by using the modern approach to ATLS

The following South Dakota organizations all teach ATLS without animals: the University of South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Health, the North Dakota Department of Health, Avera McKennan Hospital, the University of North Dakota, the University of South Dakota, and Sanford Health Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

The crowd of at least 1,100 people marched through downtown -- without a permit -- protesting...
Abortion rights protest shines light on protester rights
Canton Performing Arts Council prepares for summer shows
To prevent contracting West Nile, apply FDA-approved repellent
First West Nile mosquito pool detected in Brown County
Storms Continue Through the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather