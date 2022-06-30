Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DPS encourages safe driving during Fourth of July Holiday

Traffic on Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls
Traffic on Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all of the picnics, parades, and fireworks going on this Fourth of July holiday, South Dakota Department of Public Safety officials remind people to also make safe driving a priority.

State Highway Patrol troopers will be patrolling the highways and interstates this weekend due to the expected heavier holiday traffic. The Patrol is taking part in a Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) effort, designed to encourage motorists to be safe drivers, according to a press release from the DPS.

“Being a safe driver is everyone’s responsibility,” said Col. Rick Miller of the Highway Patrol. “Our troopers will be out this weekend reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, don’t drink and drive and to wear their seat belt or helmet if riding a motorcycle.”

The Office of Highway Safety reported 134 motor vehicle traffic crashes with two fatalities and 36 injuries during the 2021 Fourth of July holiday reporting period. Both fatalities were motor vehicle occupants who were not wearing seat belts. So far this year, the number of South Dakota fatalities is 37 percent lower than the same time last year.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and Highway Patrol are agencies of the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office

Latest News

Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory regulations now in South Dakota colleges
A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police: Arrests, accidents, police tactics used at Sioux Falls abortion rights protest
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Not as hot, less wind
“Residents that come to our state can vote within those 30 days, but they can’t participate in...
League of Woman Voters files lawsuit over South Dakota petition circulation law