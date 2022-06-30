DPS encourages safe driving during Fourth of July Holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all of the picnics, parades, and fireworks going on this Fourth of July holiday, South Dakota Department of Public Safety officials remind people to also make safe driving a priority.

State Highway Patrol troopers will be patrolling the highways and interstates this weekend due to the expected heavier holiday traffic. The Patrol is taking part in a Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) effort, designed to encourage motorists to be safe drivers, according to a press release from the DPS.

“Being a safe driver is everyone’s responsibility,” said Col. Rick Miller of the Highway Patrol. “Our troopers will be out this weekend reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, don’t drink and drive and to wear their seat belt or helmet if riding a motorcycle.”

The Office of Highway Safety reported 134 motor vehicle traffic crashes with two fatalities and 36 injuries during the 2021 Fourth of July holiday reporting period. Both fatalities were motor vehicle occupants who were not wearing seat belts. So far this year, the number of South Dakota fatalities is 37 percent lower than the same time last year.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and Highway Patrol are agencies of the Department of Public Safety.

