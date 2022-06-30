Avera Medical Minute
Large Group of Protesters March for Women’s Health Rights in Downtown Sioux Falls

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls
Protest in downtown Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Portions of downtown Sioux Falls were closed down Wednesday night as a large group of protestors took to the streets.

Many taking part in the demonstration tell Dakota News Now they were protesting for women’s health rights and abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sioux Falls Police officers were seen managing traffic downtown as the crowd spilled into the streets of Philips Avenue and 14th Street.

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story.

