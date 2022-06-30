Large Group of Protesters March for Women’s Health Rights in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Portions of downtown Sioux Falls were closed down Wednesday night as a large group of protestors took to the streets.

Many taking part in the demonstration tell Dakota News Now they were protesting for women’s health rights and abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sioux Falls Police officers were seen managing traffic downtown as the crowd spilled into the streets of Philips Avenue and 14th Street.

