Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Not as hot, less wind

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of clouds for the rest of our Thursday with decreasing cloud cover this afternoon. It’s still going to be a warm day, especially to the southeast. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s up north and out west, to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. The wind will switch around to a more northerly direction and will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday! The humidity should stay fairly low, as well.

Friday is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region with low humidity and light wind. Temperatures will start to creep back up over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday with 90s returning to most of the region Sunday. We’re going to move into a little bit of a more active pattern with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over the weekend.

The Fourth of July isn’t looking too bad. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around the region. Again, we’re going to see a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but I don’t think we’ll see any rain outs and should have plenty of dry time for outdoor activities! Highs will stay in the 90s for most of the week after that.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office

Latest News

“Residents that come to our state can vote within those 30 days, but they can’t participate in...
League of Woman Voters files lawsuit over South Dakota petition circulation law
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects pay raise to police officers
Community partnerships help Lifescape’s art program thrive
Community partnerships help Lifescape’s art program thrive