Not as hot, less wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of clouds for the rest of our Thursday with decreasing cloud cover this afternoon. It’s still going to be a warm day, especially to the southeast. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s up north and out west, to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. The wind will switch around to a more northerly direction and will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday! The humidity should stay fairly low, as well.

Friday is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region with low humidity and light wind. Temperatures will start to creep back up over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday with 90s returning to most of the region Sunday. We’re going to move into a little bit of a more active pattern with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over the weekend.

The Fourth of July isn’t looking too bad. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around the region. Again, we’re going to see a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but I don’t think we’ll see any rain outs and should have plenty of dry time for outdoor activities! Highs will stay in the 90s for most of the week after that.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.