Police: Arrests, accidents, police tactics used at Sioux Falls abortion rights protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thune gave an update on Wednesday’s abortion rights protest.

At 7 p.m. the crowd had grown to about 100 and growing, at that point a sargent went into the crowd and made contact with a lot of people. The Sargent could not find the organizer but had good feedback from protesters thanking the officers to be there.

Officers used traffic cameras to get an estimate of the number of protesters that had gathered- by the time the march was returning from its original push down Phillips ave. back towards Lyon park, it was at a minimum of 11,000 people.

Six arrests were made and charges ranged from failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, simple assault on law enforcement, obstructing arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Thune said since the crowd grew quickly, he reiterated the importance of the need for a plan and a permit so everyone can remain safe. This gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, not a riot.

Counter-protester

They did have a counter-protester who entered the crowd and attempted to agitate, and he was escorted away and removed from the area.

“There are people that come to seek, to agitate. And they don’t seek voice, they don’t seek first amendment rights, they seek confrontation and they seek chaos,” said Thune.

Officers were able to get that person out of the way.

“A planned protest allows us to give, and you’ve seen, we had even we had even at other points, we’ve been able to provide safe spaces for counter-protesters, provide distance and separation between the two, again, such a hot topic as this is an emotionally charged topic and we have to be able to facilitate that kind of space,” said Thue.

Traffic control

Officers were trying to “leapfrog” their squad cars so they could block traffic, particularly on 14th st and Minnesota Ave which are high-traffic areas. Protesters were stepping in front of the squad cars to keep them from getting to the position where they could affect safety.

Thune said officers study protesting events that happen across the country and see cars driving through protesters across the state numerous times. Thune said there are distracted drivers and drivers under the influence that don’t intentionally drive into people, but it happens. “We arrest 1,000 drivers a year on DUI,” Thune said.

“While exercising first amendment rights, there are still other rules and laws that apply,” said Thune. “First amendment doesn’t give overarching carb lunch just do what you want at any given moment, right? There’s still some safety things there in place and these laws are made by the people, as far as these traffic safety laws to keep people safe, and that’s a huge thing we’re trying to get across.”

Dispersal order, safe smoke, Mobile Police Force

Police were asking protesters to go to Lyons park and read a dispersal order through a megaphone. The dispersal order is a request for the protesters to leave the area. The dispersal order is a command decision but is carried out by officers on the scene.

As the crowd returned back to Phillips, they had some people return to Lyons park and others went back to 14th st.

Thune was concerned that there was some misinformation being spread that officers used teargas. Thune clarified that officers used safe smoke to disperse the crowd, as there were protesters of all ages and people with young children, and protesters as young as 11 years old.

They intentionally had patrol officers out there in the beginning, it was only after they went into Minnesota Ave, over an hour since the start of the protest, it was getting dark and officers deployed the Mobile Police Force. Thune clarified, that the Mobile Police Force has different uniforms and, “There was no removal of body cams.”

Laws broken and arrests made

Numerous officers were slapped or swung at last night, Thune said. Officers are still investigating the cameras.

The event was classified as an unlawful assembly- a crowd of 25 or more requires a permit. Getting a permit to protest means setting up a reasonable time, location, and organization with the police, Thune said.

One juvenile and five adults were arrested from 19-29. More details will be released at a later time.

Car accidents were not caused by protesters

There were two car accidents, looking at the preliminary information, officers said they cannot say the protesters caused those accidents.

There was an injury accident between a car and a motorcycle. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Patient Care EMS were flexible and worked together very well and they were able to coordinate. They had people walking through the accident scene, and officers had to devote resources to secure the accident scene as it was an injury accident.

As the crowd moved around, police noticed new people coming in and joining the crowd, trying to steer them in different directions. That is when officers decided to try and contain or direct the crowd, Thune said.

