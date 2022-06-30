Avera Medical Minute
Protest takes place in Sioux Falls regarding Roe v. Wade decision

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Protesters gathered at Lyons Park to march down Philips Avenue.

The protest was intended to be silent but soon grew as more people gathered to walk.

They say they wore red to represent the cause.

“I think red is just to support women, I know during February it’s women’s health month and there are days we wear red for that,” said Kari Fransen, protester.

Protesters explained why they didn’t ask the city for a permit to protest.

“Why do we need a permit to peacefully protest up and down the streets that’s not something we shouldn’t have to do,” said Sarah Dockter, protester.

Sammi Ravera said as a young woman it’s important for her to show up

“I know a lot of our ancestors have marched for us in the past and I feel like we’re just returning the favor for them,” said Sammi Ravera, protester.

Shannon Ward hopes the protest will show support for women’s health in the community.

“I think that’s a big part of what this is about, it’s mine, it’s my choice but there’s going to be a bunch of us together showing that it is our choice, and we should have that right,” said Shannon Ward, protester.

It is unknown as to whether future protests will be taking place in Sioux Falls on the subject.

