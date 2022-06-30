Avera Medical Minute
Someone You Should Know: Tiny home builder bringing people back to nature

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reconnecting people with nature is Jacob Bunde’s main objective.

“I wanted to do it in a way that wouldn’t take away from the outdoors. I wanted to get people to enjoy that in comfort. Not everybody likes mosquitos and critters, I wanted to let everybody enjoy the beauty that comfort but does not take away from the landscape. That’s why I wanted to create a very minimal concept that will fit in very well whether it is a mountain side or the plains and add to that aesthetic and leave a very minimal ecological footprint on the space,” said Jacob.

As an architect by trade for the last 20 years, he is currently vice president of architecture for Empire Companies. However, the beginning of the pandemic inspired him to create Outpost.

“I’m in awe of Jacob’s ability to design and create. The man never stops working. Because of his background as an architect and design along with his interest in modern and minimalistic living, this concept of outpost came to be,” said his wife and co-founder of Outpost Kelly Bunde.

“This is much different than your average tiny home. I took those same materials that I used in the hospitals that I use here,” said Jacob.

At 9 feet wide, by 9 feet tall, and 14 feet long, outpost offers a one-bedroom or study room and a bathroom fully furnished and designed.

With multiple models of outpost homes, Jacob can customize every one in detail and not worry about regulations.

“The more I got into it with people, the more I realized that tiny homes and campers and shipping containers aren’t allowed in most cities, most jurisdictions, and most conveniences. So I designed mine to fit within that box that can fit within those regulations,” said Jacob.

“They allow people to disconnect. That’s something that I really enjoy doing on vacation, is unplugging,” said Bunde.

Jacob challenges the idea of what a living space should be and encourages people to return to nature.

“I’m hoping this can really help more people get out, more people enjoy, do it in comfort, and really have a great experience,” said Jacob.

