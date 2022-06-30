TenHaken announced Five-year Proposed Capital Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mayor Paul TenHaken released his administration’s recommended five-year Capital Program.

The program will focus on balancing the City’s present needs with the actions needed to be taken to prepare for the City’s growth from 2023–2027. Considering today’s economic climate, the Mayor noted it is even more important for the City to make intentional, strategic budget decisions. The areas of focus include the development and rehabilitation of city streets and infrastructure and investments in the Regional Water Reclamation Plant expansion, according to a press release from the city.

The total proposed budget for the program is $931 million, of which $187.2 million is budgeted for use in 2023. Mayor TenHaken will present highlights from the proposed capital program, along with the fiscal year 2023 operating budget, to the Sioux Falls City Council and the public during a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

“During what has been a time of historic growth for our community, this program is designed to ensure we continue to manage the city’s growth in a fiscally responsible manner through strategic investments. Among those, we are proposing critical investments that improve our roadway network, advance quality of life initiatives and boost public safety. With a renewed emphasis on Kids and Families as part of the One Sioux Falls framework, we are also focused on capital projects like investing in our pools and expanding the bike trail that will continue to make Sioux Falls an incredible place for all who visit and make their home in our great community.”

The Capital Program generally represents about 30% of the total budget for the City. The majority of funding is generated through the second penny sales tax, which supports close to 42% of capital expenditures in this plan.

Program to enhance the quality of life for Sioux Falls residents

While a majority of the Capital Program is committed to maintaining and expanding basic infrastructure, this program also commits to projects that enhance the quality of life for residents in Sioux Falls. Proposed investments include the expansion of the trail from Lien Park to Bahnson Avenue in east Sioux Falls.

Through a public-private partnership with the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, the City will also be constructing a state-of-the-art skate park at Nelson Park in 2023.

This Capital Program also plans to fund investments and upgrades to several of the City’s aging aquatics facilities while also replacing the outdated Elmwood Golf Course Clubhouse. The City is asking the public to weigh in on planning for aquatics improvements through a community engagement initiative set to begin in July. This quality of life bond to be issued in late 2023 or early 2024.

Five-year plan to improve infrastructure too

Roadway projects and the condition of the City’s streets have been a priority of Mayor TenHaken’s administration from the start and will continue moving forward. Funding dedicated to highways and streets is proposed to increase by nearly $50 million over the next five years, a 20% increase over the prior Capital Program.

The plan also includes several roadway expansion projects to keep up with population growth. This includes the construction of the first segment of South Veterans Parkway in 2023 and capacity improvements for Cliff Avenue south of 85th Street in anticipation of the new Harrisburg Freshman Academy. Notably, this budget also supports downtown investments to rebuild the Sixth Street Bridge and add streetscaping from the Big Sioux River to Weber Avenue.

The proposed Capital Program is available at SiouxFalls.Org/Mayor. The City Council will hold budget hearings on the proposed Capital Program and operating budget in August and consider approval of the 2023 budget and five-year capital program in September.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.