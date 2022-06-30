Vote for your favorite SculptureWalk piece to become part of permanent collection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voting for the SculptureWalk Sioux Falls “People’s Choice Award,” is open now.

The voting will be open through September 30, and the favorite sculpture will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls to become part of its permanent collection, according to a press release from the organization.

Two easy ways to vote:

· A new digital voting feature is available at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com. Just tap or click on VOTE, select your favorite sculpture from the photos and complete the contact form at the bottom of the page.

· Pick up a brochure from any one of the boxes or other locations downtown, fill out the ballot and deposit it back in one of the brochure/ballot boxes.

“Voting for the People’s Choice sculpture is easier than ever with our new digital voting feature, so we encourage all Sioux Falls residents and visitors to walk SculptureWalk and vote for your favorite piece,” says Brandon Hanson, Executive Director of SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

SculptureWalk has expanded to 69 sculptures downtown from a previous record of 62. Curated by a blind jury of local dignitaries and art enthusiasts, works are graciously loaned by the artists and continuously displayed all year.

The SculptureWalk route begins at the Washington Pavilion on 11th Street and Main Avenue. Sculpture No. 1 is inside the Pavilion in the SculptureWalk Visitor Center. The route then is focused along Phillips Avenue, over to the East Bank along 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back down Phillips Avenue, and ends in front of the Washington Pavilion to make a complete loop.

About SculptureWalk

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world. Our mission is to bring art to the people, and our guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist-friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. For more information, go to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

