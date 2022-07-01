10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 30th
College decisions, Football referee, Plays, Golf and Baseball
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln Kienholz has made his decision and Connor Libis is transferring to Northern. Brandon Cruse talks about constant learning and Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week. Reese Jansa has plenty of support from her parents and baseball highlights.
