2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

