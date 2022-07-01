Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

AARP announced their new SD Volunteer State President

Jill Franken now works for the AARP
Jill Franken now works for the AARP(AARP)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AARP’s new SD Volunteer State President started her position on July 1.

Jill Franken is well known across the state for her 20 years at the Sioux Falls Health Department, where she most recently served as public health director, serving as the executive director of Falls Community Health before retiring in April 2021. Her prior experience includes leadership positions at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and an initial nursing career as a pediatric ICU nurse.

As the Volunteer State President, Franken will work in collaboration with the AARP South Dakota state office team and volunteers to advance the AARP vision, mission, and strategic priorities- according to a press release from the AARP.

“My personal mission has always been to elevate good work, facilitate positive change, and make an impact,” Franken says. “AARP is important to me for many reasons, but especially because of my public health background and my background as a nurse. I am excited about this opportunity to work with AARP South Dakota and help make people of all ages happy and healthy in their lives.”

As AARP South Dakota’s volunteer state president, Franken will also chair the executive council, comprised of volunteer leaders from across the state. Gaikowski says AARP South Dakota is currently looking for new members to join the council and encourages anyone who is interested to visit AARP.Org/South-Dakota to learn more about this opportunity.

“Jill’s incredible background makes her a great addition to our AARP South Dakota team,” said Erik Gaikowski, AARP South Dakota state director. “She has an incredible passion for helping people live their best lives, and she has made a positive impact on public health locally and statewide through her advocacy and policy work. I look forward to working alongside Jill as we continue our effort to be a leader in financial security education, livable communities, caregiver outreach and education and promoting voter engagement.”

Franken holds a BSN degree from South Dakota State University and a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota. Jill is married to her husband Jerry, and they have three children and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”
A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90

Latest News

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
Names released in Gregory County fatal crash
This year’s Relay For Life returns to a more formal in-person format at Sertoma Park on July 22.
Relay For Life of Sioux Falls returns July 22
American Flag generic
Military members have fun for free this 4th of July at Allevity Entertainment
Northern State University
Northern State Campus deemed safe after officials investigate safety concern