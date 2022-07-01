Brandon Cruse says constant learning is a big key for football referees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was a 2-day referee camp in Sioux Falls last week... It was a chance for football refs to brush up on things and get ready for the upcoming season that is less than 2 months away.

Pierre native Brandon Cruse was on hand Monday to share some of his experiences and help out as much as he could. Cruse recently refereed the national championship game in college football and this will be his first year in the NFL. Refereeing is something he really enjoys.

But much like the others involved in this week’s camp, he’s also wanting to continue getting better and better each day. ”You’re coming to learn, to learn about football officiating. There’s limited educational opportunities which is probably why numbers are short. So something like this is invaluable. Personally as an official you can pick up new concepts and share ideas. But hopefully it will help them to retain officials for the future so that the game isn’t at risk at the high school level sue to a shortage of officials,” says Cruse.

The referee shortage is a major concern. But Brandon told me on Calling All Sports last week that the key is having fun while you’re out on the field. And also being very prepared, especially at the level he will be starting this fall.

