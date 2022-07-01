Avera Medical Minute
Canaries get back in win column in series finale in Sioux City

Birds beat X’s for series win Thursday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries got a big 3-run HR from near All-Star Jabari Henry Tuesday night in a 4-3 win in Sioux City. Henry wasn’t voted in by the fans while teammates Ozzie Martinez and Wyatt Ulrich did make the team.

They fell 12-4 Wednesday night setting up the rubber game of the series Thursday before leaving for a series at Cleburne this weekend. Ty Culbreath was solid Thursday night going 7 strong inning allowing only 2 runs and getting plenty of support from the Birds bats. Kona Quiggle led the way with 3 hits and 3 RBI’s as Sioux Falls took advantage of 5 X’s errors and also had 16 base hits in a 12-3 win.

