Connor Libis transfers to Northern

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former DRSM star Connor Libis is transferring to a home court he knows well from his high school days because he played in the State “B” basketball tournament at the Barnett Center for the Cardinals.

He started at Briar Cliff, but now he’ll be playing for the Northern Wolves next season after a brilliant high school career where he was really fun to watch as a ball-handler and scorer where he became the 3rd all-time leader scorer in South Dakota history with 2,731 points.

