Despite environmental and tribal concerns, Noem applies for 2023 firework permit

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has applied for a permit to hold a firework show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day 2023.

The National Park Service has denied her permit applications for the past two years, citing environmental concerns and objections from Native American tribes. In 2020, a fireworks display, featuring a fiery speech from former President Donald Trump, was held at the monument after a nearly decadelong hiatus. A federal judge last year rebuffed the Republican governor’s lawsuit that sought to force the Park Service to allow her to shoot fireworks over the granite monument. Noem has appealed that decision.

