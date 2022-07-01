Avera Medical Minute
A Fantastic Friday

Storms Return by Friday Night into the Weekend
Storms persist throughout the weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region with low humidity and light wind. Storm chances will build in for southwestern South Dakota and some of those storms could become severe. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in southwestern South Dakota for Friday (a level 2 out of 5). Most of those storms will avoid the immediate area.

Temperatures will start to creep back up over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday with 90s returning to most of the region Sunday. We’re going to move into a little bit of a more active pattern with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over the weekend. There will likely be some isolated severe storms throughout the weekend itself, but nothing widespread is anticipated.

The Fourth of July isn’t looking too bad. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around the region. Again, we’re going to see a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but I don’t think we’ll see any rain outs and should have plenty of dry time for outdoor activities! Highs will stay in the 90s for most of the week after that.

