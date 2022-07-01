June 29th Plays of the Week on June 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Sioux Falls City FC didn’t get the home result they wanted against the Minnesota Thunder, Hailee Fischer was laying it all on the line save after save to keep City in the hunt.

Nate Chavious kept the offense moving for the Storm in their game against Massachusetts, parting the sea and running in for the touchdown.

The Canaries’ outfield knows the importance of defense, and Nick Gotta showcased that laying it out to make the diving catch against Lincoln.

It was a heavy week of action on the dirt at Huset’s Speedway. Sioux Falls’ own Eric Moser staved off Matt Steuerwald to take home the victory in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stocks.

And it was a finish for the ages in the final night of the High Bank Nationals. Sheldon Haudenschild make a heroic run from 6th to 1st on the last laps, taking home the $100,000 prize.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.