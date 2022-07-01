Avera Medical Minute
Military members have fun for free this 4th of July at Allevity Entertainment

American Flag generic
American Flag generic(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Allevity Entertainment and Thunder Road are honoring active and retired military over the Independence Day weekend.

To honor and show appreciation to the U.S.A.’s military members while providing them with relief this summer from rising costs due to inflation Allevity Entertainment and Thunder Road are giving them some fun for free.

At Thunder Road, military members get unlimited free golf on July 4 and military members can receive a free 2-hour unlimited attractions pass at Allevity Entertainment from July 2 through 4.

