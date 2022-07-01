Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County announce wanted person

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeauz for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal...
Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeauz for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announced a wanted person.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeauz for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location to call (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300, after hours call (605) 367-7000 or call Crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007, for emergencies call 911.

