Minnehaha County announce wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announced a wanted person.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeauz for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location to call (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300, after hours call (605) 367-7000 or call Crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007, for emergencies call 911.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.