Names released in Gregory County fatal crash

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over after she fell.(Pixabay)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the names of the individuals involved in Sunday’s fatal crash.

Reports from the DPS say both vehicles were westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado did a U-turn and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Susan Bell, the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet pickup, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norman Chasing Hawk III of Winner, the 42-year-old driver of the 2008 Chevrolet pickup, was wearing a seat belt and sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him, according to the release from the DPS.

The two female passengers were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The other male occupant suffered minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

